Ortiz, Julius G. Jr. NORTH GREENBUSH Julius G. Ortiz Jr., 95, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born and raised in New York City in 1924, Julius G. Ortiz Jr. joined the Army in April 1943. He was deployed to Europe where he took part in storming the beaches of Normandy. He then returned home and continued his education obtaining his master's degree in civil engineering from New York University. He continued his career with a division of Westinghouse working on bridges and road construction in New York and then the U.S. Department of Energy's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico. Julius loved to travel so when he retired, he and Maria spent lots of time in Spain. Julius and Maria then moved to North Greenbush to be close to family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Maria Cristina; son, Michael; daughter, Corinne; granddaughters, Natalie and Jenna; as well as many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020