Misericordia, June A. CLIFTON PARK June A. Misericordia, 71 of Parkwood Drive, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness with her beloved family by her side. June was born in Troy on May 22, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Alma Carl Biette. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Lansingburgh. She was the beloved wife of Marc J. Misericordia, whom she married on August 9, 1980. She retired in 2007 from the N.Y.S. Workers Compensation Board in Albany where she had worked collectively for over 29 years. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. June loved shopping, making crafts and seasonal decorations for their home. June was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. The happiest of her times were when she was with her family. She especially lived for her grandchildren, attending numerous games and activities. She enjoyed yoga and pilates to keep active. Walking and swimming in her pool with her favorite Chihuahua "Sylvie" made her day. She was the beloved wife of Marc J. Misericordia; devoted mother of Gwendolyn L. Callahan of Clifton Park; cherished grandmother of McKenna and Jack Callahan; sister of the late Paul and Thomas Biette; and cousin of Nancy Hanhurst, Warren Gemmill and David Carl. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com