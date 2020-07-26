1/1
Brassard, June CASA GRANDE, Ariz. On Friday, July 17, 2020, June Brassard, 91, was welcomed by the Lord while attending church in Casa Grande, Ariz. June was born on June 17, 1929, in Troy, the daughter of Lucille and Milton Ludwig. She became a L.P.N. early in her life, married Ray Maynard and had two sons, the late Michael Maynard (Linda) and Tom Maynard (Karol Hughes). In 1971, she married Richard Brassard (D. 2011). After moving to Florida and eventually Arizona, she enjoyed her later years with the sunny weather and her many friends. In addition to her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, she leaves behind two sisters, Marion Marshall and Marge Machnick; and will join her brothers, Frank, Paul, and Milton; and one other sister Florence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, June will be interred in a private ceremony in the Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
