Kinney, June Brookman ALBANY June Brookman Kinney, 94, formerly of Averill Park, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Albany, June was the daughter of the late Dr. John L. and Harriet Brookman; and sister of the late Barbara Brookman French. June attended St. Agnes School and was a graduate Of Milne High School. She received her B.A. from Middlebury College and received her N.Y.S. Teacher Elementary and Art Certifications through Russell Sage College. June began her teaching career in the Averill Park Schools and then moved on to be an elementary art teacher in the Troy City Schools, retiring in 1981. She raised her family on Crooked Lake in Averill Park and enjoyed her retirement in Lake Placid, Fla. June was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, National Society of Colonial Dames, N.Y.S. Teachers Retirement Assoc., the American Legion, V.F.W., Moose and Elks. June was a strong independent woman and most definitely proved that after a tragic accident in Florida which was like a bump in the road for her. June loved people and once a friend you were a friend forever. She would go without so she could spoil her friends and family. The water, sun, music, dancing and food were what made her world fun. Every night was a get together with friends, music and laughter. June was an adventurous, spirited, spur of the moment girl, ready to go whether it be for a dinner out or an invite on a cruise. Even with all this life of fun, June was still a practical person. June was the wife of the late Morell Kinney for 40 years and for 17 years, Clifford Hilton was the love of her life until his passing. June missed her canine companion Bum and her feline companion Edward. Survivors include her children, Glenn Kinney of Westerlo, David Kinney of Cohoes, Linda (John) Hill of Averill Park and Barbara (John) Fogg of Scotia; her grandchildren, Stephen Kinney, Kristen Kinney Wibby, Lauren Hill Cross, Lindsey Hill and Kathleen Fogg; her stepgrandchildren, Kristen Hill Burns, Eric Fogg, Edward, Al, Scott, Dave and Michael Moak; and 20 great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and residents of St. Peter's Nursing Home who became our extended family and loved and cared for June when we could not be there due to isolation protocols. Services will be private for the family with burial in the Sand Lake Union Cemetery. To remember June in a special way, donations in her memory may be made to the Activities Dept. of St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.