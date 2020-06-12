White, June K. COLONIE June Kathryn White, 87 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. She was born on June 4, 1933, to Arthur and Edna Mae Welch Sowalski. June was the beloved wife of the late George E. White Jr. She was the loving mother of George (Holly) White III, Arthur (Patti) White, Michelle (Bill) Fealey, Leslie (Bill) Connors and Jeffery (Denine) White. She was the cherished grandmother of George (Sara) IV, David (Allison), Ashley (Matthew), Julianna (Gregory), Jennifer (Mark), Stephanie (Gregory), Danielle (Jeffery), Katie (Travis), Emily (Eric), Tim (Amy), Kevin (Sarah), Amanda (Ryan), Allyson (Michael), Marisa and Brett. June was the sister-in-law of Mike (Susan) White and Martha White. She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. June graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. She owned and operated the Holland Flower Shop in Colonie with her family for many years. She was predeceased by her sister Shirlee Kendall; and brothers-in-law, Thomas and Richard White. June's family offers their heartfelt thanks to St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation staff of 1 West, especially Judy, Andrea and Beth. Relatives and friends may visit with June's family on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. To view June's video tribute or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit CannonFuneral.com "Rest in peace Green Fairy"
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.