June L. Scovill
Scovill, June L. ELMA June L. "Judy" Scovill (nee Glaubitz) passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020, at the age of 97 surrounded by family. She was the beloved and cherished mother of Randy (Ginger) Scovill, Rick Scovill, Kyle (Jim) Schwan, and Lesley (Steve) Zobel; loving and adored grandmother of Charlotte, James (Shanagh), Alex, Peter and Kailin; wonderful great-grandmother of Riley Mae; and tender caretaker of her darling animals. Judy proudly attended Milne High School in Albany, Duke University and Ohio Wesleyan University, where she developed her love for learning. To her last days, Judy was rarely found without a book in her company. Judy found immense joy in exercise, the serenity and peace of nature and in the presence of loved ones. Judy was a daily visitor to the YMCA, where she made countless friends, well into her mid-90's. A young soul, no matter what her age, Judy carried herself with poise, dignity and grace. Judy exuded class in every situation and consistently and without fail treated all those she encountered with appreciation. Judy's balance of strength and elegance manifested in a passion for supporting women's empowerment and equality, causes for which she led by example. Never to be found without a smile, Judy's legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she taught to live each day to the fullest, smile and laugh at every opportunity and to cherish the bonds of family and friends, both human and animal. Arrangements by Urban-Amigone Funeral Home. Family, friends and all those who loved Judy are invited to share memories and condolences on Judy's tribute page at Amigone.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2020.
