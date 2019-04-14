Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June M. Kearsing. View Sign

Kearsing, June M. SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. June M. Kearsing, 82 of Silver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at The Ted & Diane Brandley House in Marion County, Florida. Born in Albany on June 12, 1936, June was the daughter of the late Kenneth Kannaley and Helen (Halpin) and stepdaughter of Kate Kannaley. She was the devoted wife to the late William Kearsing whom she married on March 12, 1983. They shared 15 years together until his passing in 1998. Born and raised in Albany, June was a resident of the area for most of her life until she and her husband retired to Summerfield, Fla. She resided for the remainder of her life in Silver Springs after her husband's death. June was of the Catholic faith and a communicant of St. Joseph of the Forest Church in Silver Springs. For many years June was a sales clerk for Rosen's Department Store in Albany. She was a member of American Legion Zaloga Post in Albany. June was also a proud and avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed attending many races at the Daytona 500. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as her beloved cat Molly. June is survived by her children, Patricia Nolan (Kevin W.), Linda Giulianelli (Nick), Thomas Nolan (Holly), and Kevin Nolan; her stepchildren, Bill Kearsing (Lori), Sandra Farmer (Bob), Karen Warburton (Robbie) and John Kearsing (Theresa); and her siblings, Patricia Macken (John) and Kenneth Kannaley. She was the grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Besides her parents and her husband, June was predeceased by her son, Billy Caul. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ted & Diane Brandley House in Marion County, Florida located at 17395 SE 109th Terrace Rd., Summerfield, FL, 34491 or The , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016 in memory of June M. Kearsing. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







