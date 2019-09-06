Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Marie (White) Degener. View Sign Service Information Frederick Funeral Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 (518)-482-3669 Memorial service 4:00 PM Roessleville Presbyterian Church 1 N. Elmhurst Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Degener, June Marie (White) COLONIE June Marie (White) Degener, 90 of Colonie, went to be with her prince on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. June was born on June 13, 1929, in Albany to the late Cassius O. and Alice (Blake) White. She was a graduate of Roessleville School. June worked for New York State and National Commercial Bank before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Roessleville Presbyterian Church where she had taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, her prince, Donald H. Degener; grandson, Thomas Lee and sister, Trudy Jones. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her love of family knew no bounds. She is survived by her cherished children, Donna (Larry Palcic) Peirce, Jeri Degener, John (Diane) Degener, Dan (Sandy) Degener Sr., Deborah (John) Kean and Dianne (John) DelPozzo; adored 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marion Shufelt and Virginia Steffen and a host of many nieces and nephews. We would especially like to thank the wonderful team of caregivers from The Community Hospice: Darren, Tina, Colleen, Nick and Barb as well as those who answered our calls after hours. Your compassionate care helped to make a difficult time easier. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, at 4 p.m. in the Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Elmhurst Ave., Albany. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private for the family. Those wishing to remember June in a special way may send contributions to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208, Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Elmhurst Ave., Albany, NY, 12205 or , 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements are entrusted to the Frederick Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting











Degener, June Marie (White) COLONIE June Marie (White) Degener, 90 of Colonie, went to be with her prince on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. June was born on June 13, 1929, in Albany to the late Cassius O. and Alice (Blake) White. She was a graduate of Roessleville School. June worked for New York State and National Commercial Bank before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Roessleville Presbyterian Church where she had taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, her prince, Donald H. Degener; grandson, Thomas Lee and sister, Trudy Jones. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her love of family knew no bounds. She is survived by her cherished children, Donna (Larry Palcic) Peirce, Jeri Degener, John (Diane) Degener, Dan (Sandy) Degener Sr., Deborah (John) Kean and Dianne (John) DelPozzo; adored 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marion Shufelt and Virginia Steffen and a host of many nieces and nephews. We would especially like to thank the wonderful team of caregivers from The Community Hospice: Darren, Tina, Colleen, Nick and Barb as well as those who answered our calls after hours. Your compassionate care helped to make a difficult time easier. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, at 4 p.m. in the Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Elmhurst Ave., Albany. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private for the family. Those wishing to remember June in a special way may send contributions to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208, Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Elmhurst Ave., Albany, NY, 12205 or , 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements are entrusted to the Frederick Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.