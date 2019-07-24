Brown, June Mary "JB" GUILDERLAND June Mary "JB" Brown, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Brown. June's higher education began after the age of 40 when she pursued and received her associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees. She then thoroughly enjoyed her career at Hudson Valley Community College which began as the schools comptroller and eventually June discovered her love for teaching. She retired in 1995. An avid sports fan, June followed the New York football Giants and enjoyed skiing, bowling and loved playing golf. She is survived by her soulmate of 52 years, Millie Delgado; and her brother, Donald (Maryann) Brown of Maine. June is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Community Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke. (just west of Carman Rd.), Guilderland. A 4 p.m. prayer service will immediately follow. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or to the . To leave a message or condolence please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019