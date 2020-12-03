DeSorbo, June Mary ALBANY June Mary DeSorbo, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the loving surroundings of her daughter's home. June was born in Cohoes to Herbert and Lillian (Murphy) Wagner and was the youngest of her sisters, Hazel, Gladys, Nancy and Constance. June survived her loving husband of 35 years, Louis. June attended St. Agnes Grammar School, Cohoes High School and graduated from Cobleskill College with a degree in dietary science. She was also active in the Drama club while at Cobleskill. June took a job right out of college as head dietician at Cohoes Hospital. It was there that she met Louis DeSorbo who was one of the hospital suppliers. June and Louis were married in June of 1955. June lived a full and extraordinary life. It is an understatement to say she pursued many interests. June loved to travel and excelled in rug hooking and braiding, weaving, writing poetry and authored children's stories that included her hand-drawn animations. She maintained a loving and hospitable home complete with full course meals and home baked goods. Not a day went by without her singing along with show tunes or absorbing a PBS program; and it must be told that Nanny hosted many jamborees for her beloved grandchildren. June attended Pineview Community Church where she served on the School Board of Pineview Christian Academy and later attended Grace Fellowship Church in Latham. She was also a substitute teacher for many years in various schools in the Albany and Colonie area and left an indelible mark on her many students. June is survived by her children, Louis (Lori) DeSorbo of Niskayuna, Carol (John) DiNovo of Loudonville and Gary (Kimberly) DeSorbo of Loudonville. She was the proud grandmother of Alexandra (Thomas) Quinn, Sarah DiNovo, Zachary DeSorbo, Gary DeSorbo, Ben DiNovo, Samuel DeSorbo, Anthony DiNovo and Paige DeSorbo. June is also survived by three great-grandchildren and her cherished surrogate son, Gary Johnson. Relatives and friends are invited to a service and eulogy on Friday, December 4, at 2 p.m. in Our Lady of Angles Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, and keeping with June's love for others, contributions may be made to the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. reillyandson.com