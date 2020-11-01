Kennedy, June Mary (Kilroy) DESOTO, Texas June Mary (Kilroy) Kennedy passed away on October 23, 2020, in Desoto, Texas. She was born on July 17, 1941, in Yorkshire, England to her parents, Hilda (Cost) and Joseph Kilroy. After the death of her mother, June (at the age of six) and her father came to the U.S. on the Queen Elizabeth settling in Providence, R.I. In 1961, she married her husband, Gerard (Jerry) Kennedy in Providence and they were together up until his passing in 2014. They eventually settled in Albany in 1976. June was a longtime communicant of Christ the King Church where she was a eucharistic minister and served on several committees. She also volunteered feeding the homeless at St. Ann's and St. John's. June was talented in many crafts, but especially loved quilting. She loved to travel with her husband. She was an avid reader who instilled her love of reading in all her children. June worked at SUNY Albany as the senior secretary for the Department of Geography for many years, retiring from there in 2003. June's children cherish their memories of a kind, generous and loving mother. June was also a beloved friend to many. June considered her friends as part of her family and enjoyed all the holidays spent together. June leaves behind her children, Robert (My-Nuong) Kennedy, Kevin (Debborah) Kennedy, and Kristen (Alan) McKinney; grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Kevin, Sarah, and Pat; and cousins, Catherine Ibbitson and Donald Ibbitson. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date and she will be laid to rest along side her husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in June's name to Christ the King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main St., Waxahachie, Texas.





