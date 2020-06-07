Barth, June Ott CLIFTON PARK June Ott Barth, 91 of Clifton Park, passed away in Syracuse on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Troy to the late Chester and Hilda (Earing) Ott, she was a graduate of Troy High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Russell Sage College in 1950. Mrs. Barth was an active and engaged member of Christ Community Reformed Church of Clifton Park, where she was a faithful member for 52 years, serving as an elder, church secretary, and choir member. She loved spending time with her family, her church family and her gardens. She was an avid knitter and did crossword puzzles in pen. Predeceased in 2014 by her husband of 60 years, Warren W. Barth, she is survived by her two daughters, Susan (James) Campbell of Syracuse, and Lauren (Joseph) Hewes of Shrewsbury, Mass.; a sister, Joann (Albert) Bibb of York, Maine; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Private burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Services will be in the Christ Community Reformed Church of Clifton Park at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of June O. Barth to the Christ Community Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store