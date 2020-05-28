Wolfe, June P. ALBANY June P. (Watso) Wolfe, 83 of Albany, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Teresian House Nursing Home. She was born in Albany on June 22, 1937, to the late John Watso and Anna (Rukavina) Watso. Her siblings include the late William and Thomas Watso. She was married to the late John R. Wolfe, beloved husband for 41 years. Even though she will be deeply missed, her family takes solace in knowing they are reunited once again. June was a Native American Indian from the Abenaki tribe. She spent most of her adult life contributing her love, pride, time, and talent to many civic and charitable endeavors for the Algonquin-First Star Nation. This led to her winning the Spirited Achievement Award as a Native American educator. Growing up in Albany, she attended St. Joseph's Academy graduating in 1955. In her earlier career, June worked as one of the founders of Albany Civic Theater, Schenectady Civic Theater and Cohoes Music Hall. She also worked as a production assistant in television variety shows for the local T.V. networks on ABC, CBS, and NBC. At the age of 40, she attended the University at Albany, where she studied costuming, design, and drafting. Among her creative achievements, June was the first wardrobe supervisor for Capital Repertory Theater and resident costume designer for Russell Sage College for 16 years, where she contributed her practical experience to the theatre arts group. She was the costume designer for the city of Albany which included Shakespeare in the Park, Park Playhouse Summer Theater in Washington Park, as well as the Park Playhouse II, an educational program for young people touching on all aspects of live theatre. In New York City she worked as the resident costume designer for Moonwork Inc., helping to produce original adaptations of Shakespeare. She was the wardrobe supervisor on Broadway for "Hizzoner," starring Tony LoBianco. She went to Moscow, Russia with the N.Y.S. Theater Institute as a stitcher and dresser for Peter Pan and Hizzoner. Her commitment was felt by the community as a resource to the creative process. It can be said that, at one point in her career, she held in her hands all the keys to every theater and costume shop in the Capital Region. Survivors include, Paul (Tildy) Wolfe, Gregory (Jensen) Wolfe, Roxanne (Jay) Wolfe, Elizabeth (Christopher) Slate, and James (Brandee) Wolfe; six grandchildren, Lauren, Branden, Liam, Sydney, Arden and Heather; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Logan; and 11 nieces and nephews. A special thanks to June's sisters in life, Patricia Devane and Mickey Slavin for their love, devotion and friendship. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses, aides, and staff of Teresian House Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Junebug. Due to the current state of affairs, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is asking that donations be sent to Teresian House for their heartfelt commitment and tireless care to our loved ones. www.teresianhouse.org
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.