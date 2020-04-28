Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Smith. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

, June ALBANY June Smith, 60, entered into eternal life on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a brief and unexpected case of Covid-19. June was a beautiful loving caring woman with a heart full of love and a smile to light up any room. A sister, mother and grandmother who was very loved and cherished by so many. June was one of 12 children, seventh in line and survived by seven sisters and two brothers with a large host of nieces and nephews. Devoted mother to Michael Smith (Gloversville, N.Y.); grandmother to her only grandchild Brantley. Predeceased by her father, Edward (1973); mother Shirley (2000); her brother Richard (1952); and her twin sister Judith (1962). June started her education at School 21 in Albany. Shortly after, she was transferred to Sunshine School for special needs. Upon completing her elementary and middle school years at Sunshine, June attended Albany High School and graduated in 1979. June was the first in our family to earn her high school diploma. June resided at Hudson Park Rehabilitation Center in Albany for the last eight years. She was very well loved and was known to be the "social butterfly." She loved arts and crafts, needle point, puzzles, solving math problems, listening to country music and reading. June loved the Denver Broncos and all things purple. June was a woman determined to learn all she could and was much smarter than most recognized. On behalf of the entire Smith Family, we extend our deep and heartfelt gratitude to Hudson Park Rehabilitation Center for all the love and care given and shown to Junie throughout her residency. Our respect for your professionalism, all you do, all you give and have given is immeasurable. A memorial for Junie will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Junes honor, feel free to donate to the .







