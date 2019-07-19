Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June V. King. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Plattsburgh , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

King, June V. LOUDONVILLE 81 years of life - a life blessed in so many ways - a life that touched so many... June Victoria King of Loudonville, passed away at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy following a brief illness on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in 1938, the only child of John and Valerie (Corron) King, June grew up on "The Farm" in Plattsburgh. She graduated from Plattsburgh High School, class of 1956; and from the State University at Plattsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics in 1960. June taught home economics for the City School District of Albany for 11 years and then was appointed as supervisor of home economics and career technology, retiring in 1993. June had a generous, giving heart. Her most beautiful and significant quality was her nurturing spirit. Her family and many friends have all been recipients of June's kindnesses. Although patience was not one of her virtues, as many can attest to, she was a strong-willed woman who wasn't happy unless she was planning a party or had a major project underway. She always took great pride in everything she did. She remodeled several homes, perfected her ever so beautiful gardens wherever she lived and spend countless hours researching not only her family genealogy but that of many others. June was predeceased by her parents, a close cousin Francis King, his wife Winifred and their son Tom. She is survived by several cousins, near and far, and many long-time friends in the Albany area. June was a true lover of all animals and is survived by her special feline companion, Precious. Calling hours will be held at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Sunday, July 21, from 1-4 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Following the Mass, burial will be in St. Peter's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of NENY, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205, or







King, June V. LOUDONVILLE 81 years of life - a life blessed in so many ways - a life that touched so many... June Victoria King of Loudonville, passed away at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy following a brief illness on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in 1938, the only child of John and Valerie (Corron) King, June grew up on "The Farm" in Plattsburgh. She graduated from Plattsburgh High School, class of 1956; and from the State University at Plattsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics in 1960. June taught home economics for the City School District of Albany for 11 years and then was appointed as supervisor of home economics and career technology, retiring in 1993. June had a generous, giving heart. Her most beautiful and significant quality was her nurturing spirit. Her family and many friends have all been recipients of June's kindnesses. Although patience was not one of her virtues, as many can attest to, she was a strong-willed woman who wasn't happy unless she was planning a party or had a major project underway. She always took great pride in everything she did. She remodeled several homes, perfected her ever so beautiful gardens wherever she lived and spend countless hours researching not only her family genealogy but that of many others. June was predeceased by her parents, a close cousin Francis King, his wife Winifred and their son Tom. She is survived by several cousins, near and far, and many long-time friends in the Albany area. June was a true lover of all animals and is survived by her special feline companion, Precious. Calling hours will be held at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Sunday, July 21, from 1-4 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Following the Mass, burial will be in St. Peter's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of NENY, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205, or neny.wish.org . One last thought, when you see a butterfly, please pause for a moment and think of June and all her goodness. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.