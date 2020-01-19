Curtis, Justin Alan Col. USAF Ret. NIPOMO, Calif. December 18, 2019, Justin Alan Curtis, Col. USAF Ret., loving husband to JoAnn (Collier) Curtis, father of two children, passed away at the age of 81. Justin (Curt) Curtis, son of Francis and Reba Curtis, was born July 1, 1938, in Albany. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's in electrical engineering. He joined the Air Force on January 1, 1961. He was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base where he met his wife JoAnn whom he married on December 18, 1964. Curt was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB Ohio where he received his Master's in Astronautics. He retired after 27 years and went to work for SPARTA (aerospace co.) for an additional 14 years before retirement. They moved to Black Lake, Nipomo, Calif., where he was an avid golfer and they travelled around in their motor home. He is also survived by his two children, Jeryl (Greg) Walker and Justin Alan (Tracey) Curtis Jr.; grandchildren, Kiersten, Brendan, Kaleigh, Justin, and Ryan; brother, Frank Curtis. He was predeceased by his sister Judy Gelineau. Curt was known for his wit, smile and compassionate spirit and was loved by many. He will be missed especially by his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020