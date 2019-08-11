Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:15 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Service 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 2416 7th Avenue Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sawyer, Justin E. COHOES Justin E. Sawyer, 37, was called home by the Lord, peacefully, and while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Troy on November 4, 1981, the beloved son of Richard S. Sawyer of Cohoes and Laura A. Chiera (John Hebert) of Clifton Park. Justin was raised and educated in Cohoes and later worked in the construction industry for many years. He is deservingly revered by his family and lifelong friends for his strength, courageous spirit, kind-heartedness, and as a loyal friend who gave unwavering love and support. His smile was contagious - inspiring laughter and joy within whomever he was with. Justin was deeply passionate about his family, his love of nature, and was an imaginative artist and poet. He loved to play guitar, camp in the Adirondacks, and was always ready for a game of Magic the Gathering with his brothers, cousins and friends. Justin's greatest legacy is his profound love for his children, by whom he is adored and cherished as a loving, devoted father. He was their super-hero, protector and best friend. Justin remained courageous throughout his painful and devastating experience with cancer. It was his imperishable Catholic faith and love of God from which he received strength and comfort. Justin emanated light and love, especially within his final hours of this life - it was awe inspiring. His innocent smile, and eyes wide open clear to his soul, were touched by divinity. He could barely speak but a whisper, yet while his mother held his hand to her lips at his bedside; he gazed upon her most lovingly as he wiped the tears from her face, and comforted her with his declaration that he was ready to be with his father in Heaven. Justin was filled with the grace of God - a beautiful angel in the making. Though his life on Earth was short-lived; he will dwell within our hearts for eternity. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved companion, Samantha Meyer; his three children, Paige McDermott, Mariah Meyer and Justin Sawyer Jr.; two brothers, Aaron Chiera and Christopher Sawyer; two sisters, Libby Sawyer and Andria Hebert. He is also survived his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Justin Sawyer Children's Fund, c/o Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at







