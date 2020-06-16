Justin J. Dumas
Dumas, Justin J. LEESBURG, Fla. Justin James Dumas, 37 of Leesburg, suddenly passed away on June 11, 2020. Justin was born in Albany, N.Y., moving to Florida with his family in 2015. Justin was a contracted welder having worked for Tradesman International. Justin loved fishing and camping. Justin is survived by the love of his life Samantha Dumas; their nine year old daughter Juliana; stepson Nathan Marcy; his mother Donna (Matthew) Kenney; father Leon Dumas; sister Stacy (Adam) Swierzewski; his grandparents, William and Virginia Teller; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Shirley and James Cerone; and uncle, James F. Cerone. Arrangements made by Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg, Fla. Interment will be private at the request of the family.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
