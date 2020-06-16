Dumas, Justin J. LEESBURG, Fla. Justin James Dumas, 37 of Leesburg, suddenly passed away on June 11, 2020. Justin was born in Albany, N.Y., moving to Florida with his family in 2015. Justin was a contracted welder having worked for Tradesman International. Justin loved fishing and camping. Justin is survived by the love of his life Samantha Dumas; their nine year old daughter Juliana; stepson Nathan Marcy; his mother Donna (Matthew) Kenney; father Leon Dumas; sister Stacy (Adam) Swierzewski; his grandparents, William and Virginia Teller; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Shirley and James Cerone; and uncle, James F. Cerone. Arrangements made by Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg, Fla. Interment will be private at the request of the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store