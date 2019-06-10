Justin Lee Rekemeyer

REKEMEYER Justin Lee 6/28/1974 6/10/1994 In loving memory of my son Justin who was tragically killed 25 years ago today. There isn't a day that I don't think of you and all the wonderful memories we shared. I look at your pictures that once made me smile and now I break down and cry tears of sadness. Time has not eased my heartache, my sorrow or my grief. I love and miss you more than words can ever express. Until we are together again, I will not be at peace. With All My Love, Mom
Published in Albany Times Union on June 10, 2019
