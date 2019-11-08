Haight, Justin M. ALCOVE Justin M. Haight, age 21 of Alcove, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a long battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Born on October 6, 1998, he was the son of William and Shelly Haight. Justin enjoyed riding dirt bikes, and going off-roading in the family's Jeep. He was an avid gamer and a YouTube fanatic. He is survived by his parents, William and Shelly Haight; brother Jacob Haight; grandparents, William and Sheila Haight, and Douglas and Barbara Lebrecht; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m. in the Babcock Funeral Home Inc., 19 Pulver Ave, Ravena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Donna M. Crandall Foundation, c/o Lisa Crandall, 50 Traditional Ln., Loudonville, NY, 12211 to help those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019