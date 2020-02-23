Martell, Justin M. AVERILL PARK Justin M. Martell, 31 of Miller Hill Road, died suddenly on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Troy, Justin was the son of Lisa Danaher of Averill Park and the late Paul Martel Sr. Justin was a lifelong resident of Averill Park and was a roofer for area roofing companies including Complete Contracting of Troy. Survivors in addition to his mother include his brothers and sisters, Paul Martell Jr. and Michelle Martell both of Watervliet, Nicole Danaher of Troy and Jason Martell of Watervliet; his grandparents, Antoinette Oswald of Wynantskill and Michael Danaher Sr. of Mt. View. Justin is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. If desired, donations in memory of Justin M. Martell may be made to the Sand Lake Nopiates Committee, P.O. Box 359, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020