Ganance, Justin W. EAST GREENBUSH Justin W. Ganance, 48 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Justin was born in Albany. He graduated from Columbia High School in East Greenbush and worked for USA Remediation Services. Survivors include his parents, Ednamae and Peter Arnos; sister Raina (Michael) Arnos and her children, Thea and Michael; brother Louis Arnos; father Ronald Ganance; half-brothers, Aaron and Jordan Ganance; and special aunt Lynn Ganance. He is also survived by several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. followed by memorial service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Justin's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020