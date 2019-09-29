Vosburgh, Kaedin Muller PRINCETOWN On September 26, 2019, at 6:30 in the morning, our little angel was carried away to Heaven to be cared for in a better place with a new body by his Heavenly Father. He was a precious gift and a memory who will always be remembered. Surviving are his parents, Mark and Regina Vosburgh; sisters, Lavinia and Avalie; brothers, Brayden, Rylan, Adrian and Trevin, twin brother, Haedin; uncle, Dan Vosburgh; maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Symons; and paternal grandparents, Gary and Marjorie Vosburgh. Visitation will be held at the Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland on Tuesday, October 1, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with burial immediately following in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019