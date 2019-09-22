Edwards, Kaleen Marie BLUFFTON, S.C. Kaleen Marie Edwards, wife of Herbert Edwards of Bluffton, S.C., passed away on September 13, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on September, 13, 1955, in Watervliet, daughter of Ken and Florence Cranney. She married the love of her life Herbert Edwards on October 27, 1975. They have a son Ryan Edwards of Clifton Park. She very much loved her husband and son, and spending time with family and friends. She loved singing and telling jokes. She worked 32 years for N.Y.S. Dept. of Education in Albany, retired in 2015, and moved to South Carolina. Kaleen is survived by her husband Herb Edwards; son Ryan Edwards and granddaughter Layla Edwards; brother Keith and wife, MaryAnn Cranney; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Kaleen with family and friends will be announced at a later date.



