Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church, (St. Peter's) 895 Hudson Ave Stillwater , NY Funeral Mass 1:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson North Church Stillwater , NY Burial Following Services Saratoga National Cemetery

Flanagan, Karen A. STILLWATER Karen A. Flanagan, 76 of Ferry Lane, and former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Troy on August 17, 1943, daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Rubino Vaccarella, Karen was a 1961 graduate of Mechanicville High School.After raising her five children, Karen first worked for Troy Saving Bank, and later retired from the Mechanicville Housing and Urban Development Authority. Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, the biggest champion for her children and all their educational and competitive endeavors. Her faith was foremost, she enjoyed watching sports, as well as her great competitive spirit, with board games and cards, after much cherished dinners with family and the many wonderful memories of time spent on the Hudson River. The Racino will miss Karen. She was sadly predeceased by her husband of 34 years, John L. Flanagan, who died July 26, 1998; her sisters, Josephine (Ernest) DiCerce and Ann (Robert) Pfister; and in-laws, Frank Flanagan and Margerite and Gerald Oswitt. Survivors include her children and grandkids: Kevin (Kelly Henderson) and Matthew, Justin and Timothy, Kristine (Mary Frifriel) Kinderman and Patrick, Jeffrey and Kyle, John (Beth) and Maggie, Dana (Stephen Dennis) Flanagan, Janine (Stanley Harris) and Mitchell and Mason; her sister Mary Carol and Joseph Lanzone; nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, (St. Peter's) 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson North Church, Stillwater, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Bishop's Appeal, 40 N. Main Ave, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave condolences and for directions visit







Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020

