Vooris, Karen A. EAST GREENBUSH Karen A. Vooris, 61 of East Greenbush, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Troy on January 11, 1959, to Margaret (Williams) Linsley and the late George T. Linsley. Raised alongside her loving sister, Lisa Linsley-Perez (Richard), in East Greenbush, Karen graduated from Columbia High School in 1976. Shortly thereafter, Karen began working at the New York State Insurance Fund where she retired as a case manager after 30-plus years of service. Karen would later rejoin the workforce as an administrator at Therapeutic Massage & Body Wellness, a job she very much enjoyed. Throughout her life, Karen also enjoyed music, food, sports, and travel. She loved Bon Jovi and Donny Elvis. She loved shrimp scampi and lobster tails. She loved her mother's Green salad and tiramisu. She loved Tiger Woods, Tim Tebow, and the UConn women's basketball team. She loved swimming in the ocean, and traveling to Wildwood, Las Vegas, and Ogunquit. But most of all, she loved her friends and family. She loved eating lunch with her ladies and traveling to Brooklyn to visit her son, George Cowan (Shayla). She loved her mother and father, her sister, her brother-in-law, and her extended family. She loved her devoted husband Dwayne Vooris and stepdaughter Heather Vooris; plus many, many friends. She was Mema to Mikailyn and Gramma to Leila, and they were both a joy to her! Karen had an extremely rare form of cancer, and she was grateful for the doctors at both New York Oncology Hematology and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Determined to make a difference after her diagnosis, Karen, along with her son, raised over $5,000 for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the fall of 2019. Besides her father, Karen was predeceased by her beloved grandmothers, Margaret F. Williams and Mary E. Linsley. A private ceremony was held for Karen's family in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. For those wishing to honor Karen in a special way, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at guidingeyes.org or by mail at 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598, Attn: Internet Processing. To share a special message with the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.