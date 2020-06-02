Wickware, Karen A. SCHENECTADY Karen A. Wickware, 55, of Seward Place, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville after a long illness. Born and raised in Troy, Karen was the daughter of the late Warren and Marie Ciarlone Wickware. Karen was a 1982 graduate of Troy High School, attended HVCC, was a communicant of the former St. Francis DeSales Church and had also resided in Latham. She had been a data entry clerk at the Wadsworth Lab for a number of years. Survivors include her sister Mary (Adam) Mainville of Colonie; her niece and Goddaughter Sara; and her niece Laura Mainville; her uncle Mike Paglia of Troy; her aunts, Rita Williams of Australia and Patricia Bodenstab of Massachusetts. Services will be private with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Donations in memory of Karen Wickware may be made to the Community Hospice Gift Processing 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.