Karen A. Wickware
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wickware, Karen A. SCHENECTADY Karen A. Wickware, 55, of Seward Place, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville after a long illness. Born and raised in Troy, Karen was the daughter of the late Warren and Marie Ciarlone Wickware. Karen was a 1982 graduate of Troy High School, attended HVCC, was a communicant of the former St. Francis DeSales Church and had also resided in Latham. She had been a data entry clerk at the Wadsworth Lab for a number of years. Survivors include her sister Mary (Adam) Mainville of Colonie; her niece and Goddaughter Sara; and her niece Laura Mainville; her uncle Mike Paglia of Troy; her aunts, Rita Williams of Australia and Patricia Bodenstab of Massachusetts. Services will be private with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Donations in memory of Karen Wickware may be made to the Community Hospice Gift Processing 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved