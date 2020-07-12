Boyea, Karen Ann Wengert SLINGERLANDS Karen A. Wengert Boyea of Slingerlands, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020, as did her husband of 47 years, Basil A. Boyea, whom she loved, cherished, and guided through the last years of their lives. Together they enjoyed golf, traveling, winters in Florida and family gatherings. Karen was born in Utica to the late Edwin W. and Viola Martell Wengert. She graduated with honors from Whitesboro High School, receiving the Whitesboro Teachers Association Scholarship. She received her bachelor's degree in mathematics from SUNY Oswego, cum laude, and her master's degree and permanent certification in mathematics 7-12 from SUNY Albany. Karen taught mathematics at Voorheesville High School for 33 years sharing her love and appreciation for mathematics with her students. She served as mathematics department chairperson for 20 years. She was an avid quilter putting much love and many hours into each stitch while gifting them to others to treasure. She belonged to the "We Love to Quilt" Friday group, "Q.U.I.L.T. Inc," and the "Prayer Shawl Ministry." Karen A. Boyea is survived by her sister and lifelong friend, MaryLou (Charles) Rondeau; two nephews, Geoffery (Cherie), and Bryan (Paula) Rondeau; four great-nieces and nephews, Charleigh, Quinten, Rosalie, and Samuel Rondeau; her dear godmother, several cousins; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial donations may be made to a food pantry of your choice.





