1/1
Karen Ann Wengert Boyea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boyea, Karen Ann Wengert SLINGERLANDS Karen A. Wengert Boyea of Slingerlands, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020, as did her husband of 47 years, Basil A. Boyea, whom she loved, cherished, and guided through the last years of their lives. Together they enjoyed golf, traveling, winters in Florida and family gatherings. Karen was born in Utica to the late Edwin W. and Viola Martell Wengert. She graduated with honors from Whitesboro High School, receiving the Whitesboro Teachers Association Scholarship. She received her bachelor's degree in mathematics from SUNY Oswego, cum laude, and her master's degree and permanent certification in mathematics 7-12 from SUNY Albany. Karen taught mathematics at Voorheesville High School for 33 years sharing her love and appreciation for mathematics with her students. She served as mathematics department chairperson for 20 years. She was an avid quilter putting much love and many hours into each stitch while gifting them to others to treasure. She belonged to the "We Love to Quilt" Friday group, "Q.U.I.L.T. Inc," and the "Prayer Shawl Ministry." Karen A. Boyea is survived by her sister and lifelong friend, MaryLou (Charles) Rondeau; two nephews, Geoffery (Cherie), and Bryan (Paula) Rondeau; four great-nieces and nephews, Charleigh, Quinten, Rosalie, and Samuel Rondeau; her dear godmother, several cousins; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial donations may be made to a food pantry of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved