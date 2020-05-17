Karen B. Murray
Murray, Karen B. LATHAM Karen B. Murray, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine (Kohn) and Irving R. Marcus. Karen was a respected English teacher in Albany for nearly thirty years, first at William S. Hackett Middle School and then at Albany High School, before retiring from Albany High in 2005. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Murray; her son, Brendan Murray (and wife, Elizabeth); her stepchildren, Patrick Murray (and wife, Amy), Shannon Murray, and Margaret Murphy (and husband, Daniel); her granddaughter, Hazel Murray; her step-grandchildren, Hannah Murray, Declan Murray, Fiona Murray, Julia Murphy, and Stephen Murphy; and her cousin, Marilyn Marcus. In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her younger brother, Robert "Bobby" Marcus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Karen will be private to the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
