Mero, Karen D. Delaney COHOES Karen D. Delaney Mero, 54 of Cohoes, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and graduated from Shaker High School. Daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara Trela Delaney. She worked at the time of her passing for Capital Region BOCES in the business office. Mother of Danielle Mero of Cohoes; sister of Casey (Robert) Farewell of New Hampshire, Meaghan Delaney of New York City, Emily Delaney of Buffalo and Nellie Delaney of Buffalo. Aunt of Alice Collins and Herbert George, III; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Gerard Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019