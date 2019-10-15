Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Mero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen D. Delaney Mero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen D. Delaney Mero Obituary
Mero, Karen D. Delaney COHOES Karen D. Delaney Mero, 54 of Cohoes, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Gerard Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now