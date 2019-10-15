|
Mero, Karen D. Delaney COHOES Karen D. Delaney Mero, 54 of Cohoes, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Gerard Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019