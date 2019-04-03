Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen D. Zurawski. View Sign

Zurawski, Karen D. ALBANY Karen D. Zurawski of Albany, formerly of Liberty, N.Y., passed away March 29, 2019, as a result of a long illness. The daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle (Sager) Zurawski, she was born on February 2, 1953, in Liberty. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, and achieved her bachelor's degree in English and secondary education from Hartwick College in Oneonta. Subsequently, she worked in New York State, California, and New Mexico pursuing various interests. New Mexico became her second home, where she lived and worked over 14 years. She enjoyed exploring the deserts and mountains of the southwest and focused on creating poetry and art. Her poetry has won several awards and has been published in 15 anthologies with international exposure. Karen is survived by her brother, John Zurawski, (Linda Helms); her uncle, Walter J. Zuraski Jr., several cousins and many close friends. She was predeceased by her parents and by one brother, Glenn F. Zurawski, M.D. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Community Hospice, Albany Office and the staff of Ludder's Country Adult Home, West Sand Lake for their compassion and excellent care. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty. Funeral services will be on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chestnut Street, Liberty. The Reverend Johanna Andritz will officiate. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty. Memorial contributions in Karen's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1063, 24 Chestnut St., Liberty, NY, 12754 or to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200



