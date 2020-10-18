Countryman, Karen E. ANDERSON, S.C. Karen E. Countryman, 56 of Anderson, S.C., passed on September 17, 2020. Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Derrick "Rick" Countryman; cherished son, Destin; sisters, Colleen Curran (Richard) and Laura Curran (Robert); sister-in-law Michelle (Dan) Koesema; brother-in-law Jeff (Liz) Countryman; mother-in-law Ann Aurilio; father Robert Kiesel; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Norma (Ricky) Colabelli. Services were held in the Second Chance Church in South Carolina.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.