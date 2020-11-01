1/
Karen E. Ryan
Ryan, Karen E. COHOES Karen E. Ryan passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Born in Troy, Karen was the daughter of Catherine Herrington Jensen and the late Donald H. Jensen; and was the cherished wife of the late Michael F. Ryan who passed away on October 26, 2020. In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her siblings, Cathy (Richard Jr.) Wark, and Kevin (Joanne) Jensen; in-laws, Colleen (Peter) Storings, Peggy Ryan, Tina (Todd) Rorick, Vincent (Marybeth) Ryan and Edward (Karen) Ryan and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Karen was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Jensen. Family and friends are invited to visit with Karen's family on Saturday, November 7, from 1-3 p.m. at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, 1855 12th Ave., Watervliet. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the ASPCA or the American Diabetes Association would be deeply appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
Funeral services provided by
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-3500
