Carey, Karen G. CLIFTON PARK Karen G. Carey, age 79 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Karen spent her career as a teacher on the Onondaga Indian Reservation for over 25 years. She was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church, serving in many groups within the church. She enjoyed quilting and loved to spend time with her grandsons. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Sean) Feeny, and Kimberly Jones; and her loving grandsons, Connor and Brennan Feeny. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. in St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 Route 146 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019