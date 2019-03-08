HOKE Karen "Bonnie" You were called home one short year ago. Not a day goes by that you are not thought of and missed dearly. If only we could have another moment with you, to hear your voice, to receive one of your warm hugs, to see your beautiful face and smile, just to be in your presence. Until we see you again. We all love you very much! Love, Richard, Rich Jr., Shawn, Nikki and Family.
|
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2019