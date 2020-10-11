Benway, Karen J. ALBANY Karen J. Benway, 73, entered Eternal Life Friday, October 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Severin and Virginia Frances Fanning Kvale. She was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal McCloskey. She was employed by AT&T for 28 years and for seven years at St. Peter's Hospital. Karen will be remembered for her loving smile and easygoing personality, always wanting happiness for all and for her love of animals. She was the beloved mother of John Benway Jr. (Tiffany) and Wendy Blanchard (William); adored grandmother of Kayla and James Benway, and Nathan and Jasias Blanchard; loving sister of Kirk (Nancy), Keith, Kevin (Ruth), and Knute Kvale, and Stephanie and Stephen Sparhawk. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Karen's family Tuesday, October 13, 4 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, October 14, at 9 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave (Father John Bradley Way), Albany. Please only enter the Church from the Hunter Ave Parking Lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors will be allowed in the church for the funeral Mass. Delayed streaming of Karen's funeral Mass is available by visiting YouTube, and navigating to Blessed Sacrament Church Albany NY. The Rite of Committal will be held at Graceland Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Karen in a special way may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com