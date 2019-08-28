Karen Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Johnson.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Proctors
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOHNSON Karen The family of Karen Johnson, community leader and former mayor of the City of Schenectady who passed away in June, has announced that a celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 1 p.m. at Proctors in Schenectady. The event is open to the public and will feature a video tribute commemorating Johnson's many contributions to government, community, business, arts and education in the city. A reception for friends and colleagues will be held in Key Hall following the ceremony.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.