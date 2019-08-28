JOHNSON Karen The family of Karen Johnson, community leader and former mayor of the City of Schenectady who passed away in June, has announced that a celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 1 p.m. at Proctors in Schenectady. The event is open to the public and will feature a video tribute commemorating Johnson's many contributions to government, community, business, arts and education in the city. A reception for friends and colleagues will be held in Key Hall following the ceremony.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019