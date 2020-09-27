Smith, Karen L. (Amash) NISKAYUNA Karen L. Smith passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020. She was born Karen L. Amash in Albany to the late Louis T. Amash and Cynthia J. (Gallup) Amash. She was the loving mother of Daniel A Smith Jr.; and caring and dedicated grandmother of Daniel A Smith III. Karen was also the sister of the late Marie Amash, Joseph (Eileen) Amash, Pat (John) Bounds, Thomas (Missy) Amash, and the Late Louis Amash. She was also the former spouse of Daniel A. Smith Sr. Karen loved baking, decorated and fashion. She preferred her home and yard meticulous, her clothes always in style and her baking always a favorite. She will be missed for who she was. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Albany. To leave a condolence for the family, visit cannonfuneral.com
