Carpenter, Karen M. COHOES Karen M. Carpenter, 48, died on September 4, 2019. Born in Cohoes and a lifelong resident, she was daughter of Joann Bowen Kerr (Dave Vautrin) and the late Stephen Kerr. She attended Cohoes High School and was employed as a C.N.A. at Mill View Adult Care Facility in Boght Corners. She loved attending her children's and nieces and nephews sporting events. Karen will be fondly remembered for her outspoken personality. She was the mother of Aja Kerr and Scott (Shannon) Carpenter; sister of Lori (Dominic) Bucciero and Michael (Kristi) Kerr; aunt of Jesse Martinez, Zoey Martinez, Kayleigh Coones, Michael Kerr and Chelsey Jo Kerr; also survived by her dear friends and caregivers, Jill Wandell Decker and Pam Welcome Krupski. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the VFW in Dalton, Mass. for the support given to Karen in her time of need. Also, special thanks to Lisa M. Armao, ANP-C, Patrick F. Timmins III, M.D. and Dr. Barb at Womens Cancer Care Associates at St. Peter's Hospital and Dr. Duncan Savage. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. Calling hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the services.
