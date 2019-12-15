Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher, Karen Marie CAMBRIDGE Karen Marie Christopher passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, following a struggle from ovarian cancer. She was born on December 31, 1952, and was the daughter of Daniel and Marie (Markert) Barch of Ludlow, Mass. Karen graduated from Ludlow High School in 1970 and attended The University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass. and continued her education at Westfield State, College in Westfield, Mass. She was a music major and played the oboe for many orchestras. Karen loved all kinds of music, especially classical. She would constantly whistle all day long. Her education also consisted of information technology and computer programming which took her into the business world as a programmer. She worked in this field for the General Electric Company in Schenectady and Key Bank in Albany. Karen's second passion was the love of animals. She could not turn down the acceptance of rescue animals, especially dogs. At one point she owned six dogs, three cats and a couple of guinea pigs. She ventured down to Hattiesburg, Miss. after Hurricane Katrina. She spent a week there as a volunteer, helping with the rescue of devastated dogs and brought back Hattie (we all called him Scruffy). People will remember Karen walking our dogs, Lily, Trixie, Butch, Maxx, Poodle, Angel, Trinity, Yoda, Clover and Hattie down Rowling Hills Drive in Wilton, and the streets of Cambridge. Our cats would welcome them home, Whitey, Zora, Jasmine, Peter, Buster, Sophie, Cougar, Tobey, Puppy, Meso, and Sunset. Karen was a very spiritual person. She was a disciple of the Self Realization Fellowship and follower of the writings of Yogananda Paramahansa but attended services of all denominations. She enjoyed going to Northway Church in Malta. Karen is survived by her husband, Dale Christopher of Cambridge; and four children: Kimberley Olmstead Morris of Swanzey, N.H. and two grandchildren, Spencer Daniel and Eve, Kimberley's father Richard Olmstead of Keene, N.H., Evan A. Christopher and his wife Melissa of Parker, Colo., Paul M. Christopher, and Julia C. Christopher. She is also survived by her brother Brian Barch of Ludlow, Mass.; and sister Christine Petropolis Barch of Granby, Mass. She is also survived by three nephews, Kyle Barch, Ryan Barch, and Christopher Petropolis; and one niece, Athena Petropolis. Karen was a wonderful wife to Dale and a fantastic mother to her children. She will be missed by all. The family has decided on a celebration of Karen's life in the spring of 2020. Details are not yet known at this point, but all will be notified at the appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833 and/or Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Rt. 9N, Corinth, NY, 12822.



Christopher, Karen Marie CAMBRIDGE Karen Marie Christopher passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, following a struggle from ovarian cancer. She was born on December 31, 1952, and was the daughter of Daniel and Marie (Markert) Barch of Ludlow, Mass. Karen graduated from Ludlow High School in 1970 and attended The University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass. and continued her education at Westfield State, College in Westfield, Mass. She was a music major and played the oboe for many orchestras. Karen loved all kinds of music, especially classical. She would constantly whistle all day long. Her education also consisted of information technology and computer programming which took her into the business world as a programmer. She worked in this field for the General Electric Company in Schenectady and Key Bank in Albany. Karen's second passion was the love of animals. She could not turn down the acceptance of rescue animals, especially dogs. At one point she owned six dogs, three cats and a couple of guinea pigs. She ventured down to Hattiesburg, Miss. after Hurricane Katrina. She spent a week there as a volunteer, helping with the rescue of devastated dogs and brought back Hattie (we all called him Scruffy). People will remember Karen walking our dogs, Lily, Trixie, Butch, Maxx, Poodle, Angel, Trinity, Yoda, Clover and Hattie down Rowling Hills Drive in Wilton, and the streets of Cambridge. Our cats would welcome them home, Whitey, Zora, Jasmine, Peter, Buster, Sophie, Cougar, Tobey, Puppy, Meso, and Sunset. Karen was a very spiritual person. She was a disciple of the Self Realization Fellowship and follower of the writings of Yogananda Paramahansa but attended services of all denominations. She enjoyed going to Northway Church in Malta. Karen is survived by her husband, Dale Christopher of Cambridge; and four children: Kimberley Olmstead Morris of Swanzey, N.H. and two grandchildren, Spencer Daniel and Eve, Kimberley's father Richard Olmstead of Keene, N.H., Evan A. Christopher and his wife Melissa of Parker, Colo., Paul M. Christopher, and Julia C. Christopher. She is also survived by her brother Brian Barch of Ludlow, Mass.; and sister Christine Petropolis Barch of Granby, Mass. She is also survived by three nephews, Kyle Barch, Ryan Barch, and Christopher Petropolis; and one niece, Athena Petropolis. Karen was a wonderful wife to Dale and a fantastic mother to her children. She will be missed by all. The family has decided on a celebration of Karen's life in the spring of 2020. Details are not yet known at this point, but all will be notified at the appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833 and/or Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Rt. 9N, Corinth, NY, 12822. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close