Muldoon, Karen ALBANY Karen Staie Muldoon passed away on October 16, 2019, after a short illness. She was predeceased by her mother Gladys Walsh; father Eugene Staie; and grandmother De Ette Barber. She is survived by four children, the loves of her life, Shawn, Jeffrey, Marcie and Stephanie (Joe). She is also survived by six beautiful grandchildren that she adored, Brianna, Cayley, Geena, Bryce, Jacoby and Summer. Karen graduated from Mercy High School and Jr. College of Albany with an Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Karen practiced nursing for the past 24 years working as an evening nurse and supervisor at Schenectady Centers, formerly Capital Living Nursing & Rehab, formerly Hallmark. At Karen's request there will be no services and her family will go out to dinner to celebrate her life.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019