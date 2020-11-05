1/1
Karen Patricia Jacobsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacobsen, Karen Patricia OLD CHATHAM Karen Patricia Jacobsen, 79 of Old Chatham, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Karen was born on November 21, 1940, in Albany, the daughter of the late Francis and Eleanor (DeWitt) Schweigert. Karen was a real estate broker and real estate appraiser for Ted Dobush Real Estate for many years before retiring. Survivors include her children, Nancy (Thomas) Chamberlin, Robert Jacobsen, and Jill (Martin) Flores; and siblings, Nancy (Dennis) O'Brien, James Schweigert, John (Jean) Schweigert, Allen (Aleta) Schweigert, Peter (Joan)Schweigert, Lee (Rocco) Pollicino, Christine Schumacker, Barbara (Daryl) Serian, and Matthew Schweigert. Karen was the proud grandmother of Thomas and Sara Chamberlin, Sierra and Logan Flores. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Atticus Chamberlin and Nevaeh Chamberlin. Karen is also survived by many nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to her calling hours from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn. Those who wish may participate via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. It was Karen's wish that those who want to remember her plant a tree in her name wherever they wish.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved