Jacobsen, Karen Patricia OLD CHATHAM Karen Patricia Jacobsen, 79 of Old Chatham, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Karen was born on November 21, 1940, in Albany, the daughter of the late Francis and Eleanor (DeWitt) Schweigert. Karen was a real estate broker and real estate appraiser for Ted Dobush Real Estate for many years before retiring. Survivors include her children, Nancy (Thomas) Chamberlin, Robert Jacobsen, and Jill (Martin) Flores; and siblings, Nancy (Dennis) O'Brien, James Schweigert, John (Jean) Schweigert, Allen (Aleta) Schweigert, Peter (Joan)Schweigert, Lee (Rocco) Pollicino, Christine Schumacker, Barbara (Daryl) Serian, and Matthew Schweigert. Karen was the proud grandmother of Thomas and Sara Chamberlin, Sierra and Logan Flores. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Atticus Chamberlin and Nevaeh Chamberlin. Karen is also survived by many nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to her calling hours from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn. Those who wish may participate via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581
. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. It was Karen's wish that those who want to remember her plant a tree in her name wherever they wish.