Ammons, Karen S. EAST GREENBUSH Karen S. Ammons passed on July 18, 2019, at her home, at the age of 67. Karen's place of birth was Mineola, N.Y. and she spent a large portion of her childhood in Great Neck and Bedford, N.Y. She lived in numerous locations through- out her life and working career including Wilmington, N.C., Durham, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., Asheville, N.C., Houston, Texas, Springfield, Va., Matawan, N.J., and Clifton, Va., after which she and her husband moved to East Greenbush. She attended Russell Sage in Troy, and her career level was as an executive with I.R.S./U.S. Treasury Department. Karen had been affiliated with the Catholic church since childhood and she enjoyed sewing, quilt making and pencil art. Karen is survived by her mother Lois C. Schweitzer of Bedford Hills, N.Y.; brothers, Mark Schweitzer of Henniker, N.H., and Peter (Mary Jeanne Ramos) Schweitzer of West Sayville, N.Y.; and husband Okley Dale Ammons, of East Greenbush. Karen's predeceased father, Robert Schweitzer is entombed in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, July 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 20 to July 21, 2019