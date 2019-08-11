Ward, Karin Powers ALBANY Karin Powers Ward passed away on August 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, surrounded by the family and friends that loved her. Karin was born on January 30, 1970, and was a 1989 Graduate of Shenendehowa High School, and received her associate's degree in early childhood education from Hudson Valley Community College. Karin ran her own daycare business for many years, then studied licensed practical nursing. Karin was the daughter of Thomas J. Powers and the late Susan Provost Powers; and is survived by her brother Michael T. Powers; sister Amy Powers Kelly; daughters, Alexandra A. Filkins and Taylor E. Ward; and the light of her life, granddaughter Dalanie Adele Badger; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and her fiance John K. Greene. Her family and friends will gather to remember her on Monday, August 12, at her childhood home, 1221 Route 146, Clifton Park, from 6-8 p.m., with a private interment ceremony at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019