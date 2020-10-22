Demis, Karin Ruth FEURA BUSH Karin Ruth Demis, age 85, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to parents, William Albert Lore Ebsworth and Ruth Augusta Ljungquist, from whom she inherited a love of equestrian sports. She lived in the Philadelphia area until moving to upstate New York in the late 1960s. Karin was a warm and loving grandmother to her many grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She was a highly skilled textile artist and her many talents included spinning, knitting and weaving, designing, and sewing. She was a longtime member of the Hudson Mohawk Weavers Guild and the Arachne Weavers, and through the weaving community developed many meaningful lifetime friendships. She taught, exhibited, and sold her designs at shows and museums throughout the area and was a mentor to many. For over 30 years, Karin was a teacher at Heldeberg Workshop, something she looked forward to every summer. She guided and inspired many young weavers and was passionate about sharing the art of weaving with others. Our mom had a passion for animals, farming, and gardening. She was an amazing cook and an early "farm to table" producer for her large family, making cheese, maple syrup, preserves, and much more, all from the farm. She was a longtime member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Albany County Medical Society, as well as an active 4H and cub scout leader when her children were young. She enjoyed the Altamont Fair each year, demonstrating spinning to a wide audience. She was always very proud of her children as they exhibited their 4H animals. Ever supportive of her children and her grandchildren in all that they did she attended their sporting events, horse shows and other activities with pride. She always volunteered for many events and projects. Karin was predeceased by her parents; and her son, Scott Lewis. Family members, who will all deeply miss her, include her children, Barbara Lewis (Greg Austin), Robert (Kristen) Demis, Kevin Demis (Dawn Mericle), Geoffrey Demis (Christina Lowes), Elizabeth Demis (James Nalbone), Nancy DeMis (Bruce Turetsky), John (Bernadette) DeMis, William (Mary) DeMis, and Amy DeMis; grandchildren, Chelsea Carman (John DeWitt), Brigham Carman (Dawn Wahl), Morgan and Isabella Demis, Emily Nalbone (Brett Holberg), Maggie, James and Lucas Nalbone, Anderson Mericle Demis, Daniel and Emma Turetsky, Shauna Baron and Stephanie (Thomas) Siciliano. Karin is survived by her sister Sue (Fred) Stabene; and her brother William (Renate) Ebsworth; her many nieces and nephews; and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, October 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar, with private service to follow. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring, or as soon as we can all safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karin's name to: Heldeberg Workshop, P.O. Box 323, Voorheesville, NY 12186 or The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA, 22209 donate.als.org/donate
.