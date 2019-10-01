Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Grace Fellowship Church 20 Delatour Road Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:00 AM Grace Fellowship Church 20 Delatour Road Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernardo, Karis L. SARATOGA SPRINGS Karis L. Bernardo of Saratoga passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home with her loving family and friends at her side. She was 59. Karis was born in Richland, Wash. on March 10, 1960, daughter of John and Darlene Tverberg. She was the wife of Jay Bernardo, whom she married on September 7, 1985. Following her schooling in San Diego, Calif., she met her loving husband, Jay, while they were working in the airline industry in the early 1980s. As a devoted member of Grace Fellowship Church in Latham, she started the original Children's Ministry in 1993, and was instrumental in the leadership of the Women's Ministry. She was an avid reader, an articulate teacher and an amazing gardener and cook. She will be remembered by the love she poured into each person, especially her adoring family, and most of all, her love for Jesus, which was evident in all she did. In addition to her parents and husband Jay, she is survived by her beloved children, Jason Bernardo, Jessica (Andrew) Stewart and Brett Bernardo; and her brothers, Michael Tverberg and Eric (Alicia) Tverberg. She is also survived by her extended family and a host of close friends. Karis's family would like to thank Kathy, Carolyn, Karen, Jane, Tina, Jamie, Dr. Darly and the staff of Community Hospice for their exceptional and loving care. Relatives and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, at Grace Fellowship Church, 20 Delatour Road, Watervliet. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, October 5 in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the family plot in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to







lifewater.org in loving memory of Karis Bernardo. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2019

