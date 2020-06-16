Hernas, Karl A. ROTTERDAM Karl A Hernas, 67, was stricken at his home in Rotterdam on Friday, June 12, 2020. Karl was born November 16, 1953 in Schenectady. The son of the late Alexander and Phyllis (Sargalis) Hernas. He was a graduate of Linton High School and SUNY Albany. Karl retired from SUNY System Administration where he worked for over 40 years. Karl enjoyed his career and made lasting friendships. He was recently employed by Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Karl spent over 40 years with Saint Joseph's Athletic Club where he made many lifelong friends. He was also an active member of the Rotterdam Elks where he enjoyed helping the club with fundraising. Karl was passionate about his classic cars and participating in car show activities. He cherished the lifelong friendships created during his years of participation in the various civic groups. Survivors include his beloved wife of 30 years, JoAnn (Coppola) Hernas; his sister-in-law Marie Di Bella (the late Joseph F. Di Bella); nephew Joseph (Kelley) Di Bella; niece Angela (Stephen) Tobin; great-niece and nephews and many cousins. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m.for family only. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Karl in a special way may make a contribution to the BusStopClub.com or P.O. Box 473, East Greenbush, NY 12061. For condolences or to light a candle for Karl you may visit, deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.