Richerson, Karl A. ALBANY Karl A. Richerson passed away on February 15, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, with visitation from 3-5 p.m. prior to service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl A. Richerson.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019