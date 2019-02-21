Karl A. Richerson

Richerson, Karl A. ALBANY Karl A. Richerson passed away on February 15, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, with visitation from 3-5 p.m. prior to service.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019
