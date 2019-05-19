Arnason, Karl STILLWATER Karl Arnason, 62, died at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on May 24, 1956, in Washington, D.C., to Barbara Burt Arnason and Geirmundur Arnason. Growing up, he lived in Suitland, Md., Monterey, Calif., Wethersfield and West Hartford, Conn., and Loudonville. He attended Renbrook School in West Hartford and graduated from Shaker High School in Latham in 1974. During high school, Karl volunteered with the American Friends Service Committee - a Quaker organization working for peace and social justice in the United States and around the world - and helped rebuild houses for people in West Virginia. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Wesleyan University, and an M.B.A. from the University of Albany School of Business. While living in New York City in the 1990s, Karl was a project analyst for the state Banking Department, and then held a similar position at the state Department of Transportation. Road cycling was a passion for Karl for most of his life. After college, he managed the Downtube Bicycle Works in Albany. In 1982, he was the New York state cycling champion and was named to the national team that same year. He later raced in Belgium, and also promoted several successful cycling races in and around Albany. After moving to New York City in 1993, he rode and raced frequently in Prospect Park, and was a member of the Deno's Wonder Wheel Bicycle Racing Team. Karl particularly enjoyed taking group rides to Nyack, and loved mentoring younger riders and encouraging participation in the sport of cycling. Karl will also be remembered for his kindness, wit and intellect. He loved art, music, books and foreign films and was especially fond of lively conversation and debate. He is survived by his wife, Madonna Behen, and their children, Thomas, Elisabeth and Daniel. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan Arnason of Stockholm, Sweden, Paul Arnason, of Guilderland, and John Arnason, of Feura Bush; and by several in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Friends Services Committee, Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs, or The Community Hospice. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary